A meticulously planned high-stakes spy ring has been busted by Indian intelligence agencies, two arrests have been made. Initial reports suggest the operation links to ISI sending its operatives to the national capital Delhi, to orchestrate a terror attack.

Two highly trained individuals have been arrested, of whom one was identified as Ansarul Miya Ansari. He was said to be collecting data, some sensitive information about the Indian military. The investigation also looks into the role of Pakistan High Commission staff members in Delhi. It is suspected that Muzammil and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish were involved in this plot.

Danish, who has been expelled from India and declared 'persona non grata' after his alleged involvement in grooming Indian YouTubers came to light.