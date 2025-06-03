/Karchi experienced three low intensity earthquake in a day

Karchi city felt tremors of three low-intensity earthquakes in Pakistan on Monday, June 2, at around 1 PM. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the first two were in Karachi's Gadap and the third one was in Quaidabad. No damage or casualties were reported.

The three earthquakes were recorded at an intensity of 3.2 magnitude at Gadap at 1.05 AM and then 3.6 magnitude in the same area, followed by a jolt of 3.2 magnitude in Quaidabad. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Quaidabad also experienced tremors on Sunday evening.

Pakistan is situated at the intersection of two tectonic plates- the Eurasian and the Indian, spreading across five seismic zones. However, sometimes it is also affected by the movement of the Arabic Plate.

According to local reports, there were tremors felt in Khokhrapar, Malir, Landhi, Future Mor, Gul Ahmed, and Hospital Chowrangi.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, such low-intensity earthquakes prevent the potential of high-intensity ones. In May, Pakistan experienced seven low-intensity earthquakes from 4.2 to 4.9 in magnitude.