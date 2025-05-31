Liked Thudarum?: Here are 6 Malayalam movies you need to watch

Published: May 31, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 16:36 IST
If you liked Mohanlal's Thudarum with stellar performances and dark twists and turns, then we have you covered. Here are 6 Malayalam movies you need to watch.
If you liked Mohanlal's Thudarum with stellar performances and dark twists and turns, then we have you covered. Malayalam cinema has no shortage of fun and engaging thrillers that you will love. These movies will keep you hooked with their brilliant storylines and dark turns. So here are 6 Malayalam movies you need to watch.
Sookshmadarshini
A bored housewife grows obsessed with her new neighbour and decides to investigate, which spirals into a cat-and-mouse game with dire consequences.
Mukundan Unni Associates
A shady lawyer who will do anything to get ahead. This dark comedy will have you in splits and terrify you.
Kishkindha Kaandam
A newly married woman realises that her husband and his father may be harbouring a haunting secret.
Rekhachithram
A police officer is sent to investigate a murder that took place decades ago after new evidence is found. The movie will have you hooked till the end.
Iratta
A police officer is sent to investigate the apparent suicide of his brother. The movie is a near-perfect thriller and a haunting tale of loss.
Nayattu
The movie follows three police officers who are forced to go on the run. The movie has some stellar performances and will stay with you long after the credits roll.