/Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam's Japanese dubbed version to stream on OTT platform: Reports

Ram Charan's performance in the blockbuster Rangasthalam garnered praise from critics and audiences. The film went on to bag several accolades also. Now, it is all geared up for an OTT release, but the twist is it will have a Japanese audio version, as per reports.

Rangasthalam's Japanese audio version to be available in India? fans react

For the majority of Telugu films when it becomes global, the makers often release it in subtitles, but Rangasthalam is making a rare feat by releasing it in the Japanese dubbed version. Soon, fans took to social media to express their excitement as the global star continues to achieve success. However, the release date is yet to be announced by the streaming giant. Other subtitles included are Espanol, Filipino, French, Portuguese, Indonesian, and more.

As per reports, Rangasthalam is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a Japanese dubbed version, which will also give Japanese-speaking fans a new way to experience this blockbuster.

One user wrote, "The cult continues to conquer new shores". Another user wrote, "Global star Ram Charan as always". "Rangasthalam becomes the highest-collected Indian movie in Japan", wrote the third user.

All about Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam tells the story of a young man with impaired hearing and his elder brother deciding to oppose the corrupt leader of their village's local government. Helmed by Sukumar, the film stars Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Prakash Raj among others. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film was released in cinemas on March 30, 2018.

Rangasthalam bagged several accolades including the National Film Award for Best Audiography. A Kannada dubbed version of the film was released on July 12, 2019. It is considered one of the 25 Greatest Telugu Films of the Decade by Film Companion. Rangasthalam recently won the state Gaddar Award for Second Best Feature Film.