Jr.NTR & Prashanth Neel’s film drops working title ‘Dragon’, official name reveal expected soon

Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project 'Dragon' is getting a name change. According to a new report, the makers of the highly anticipated film have decided to change the film's working title, Dragon, due to the name being registered by Pradeep Ranganathan's recently released Tamil film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, “The issue stems from the fact that Dragon is already a registered title with a 2025-released Tamil film, which restricts the production team from locking it officially. Moreover, the Tamil film titled ‘Dragon’ was also dubbed in Telugu. To avoid legal complications and fan confusion, especially in the Telugu and Tamil-speaking markets, the makers are taking no chances.”

Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel first collab

The movie marks Jr. NTR's first collaboration with KGF director Prashanth Neel, and recently started production. The movie currently goes under the working title NTRNeel, and the producers of the film are expected to reveal the new title soon.

Recently, the makers of the film pushed back the first-look reveal of the movie, which was planned for Jr. NTR's birthday on May 23, to avoid interfering with the release of the teaser of Hrithik Roshan's War 2. The movie also marks Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut.

What is NTRNeel about?

The movie is a period-action thriller set in the 1960s, and Jr. NTR will be playing a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in Bangladesh. The movie is also rumoured to focus on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet.

The movie was officially announced in August 2024 and is scheduled to release on June 25, 2026. So far, Rukmini Vasanth is the only other confirmed member of the cast. There are insider reports that Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon have been approached to play key roles.

