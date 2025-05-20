Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger was the first film of the universe. However, at the time of its release, the world had no idea that it would start a spy universe. Nevertheless, the film in the Tiger franchise introduced Salman Khan as Indian spy Tiger, who is on a crucial mission for his nation, who meets and falls in love with Zoya, a Pakistani spy. The movie was a huge hit, earning over Ra 300 crore (Ra 3 billion approx) worldwide.