Ahead of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, here we take a look at YRF's spy universe.
War 2
Ek Tha Tiger
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger was the first film of the universe. However, at the time of its release, the world had no idea that it would start a spy universe. Nevertheless, the film in the Tiger franchise introduced Salman Khan as Indian spy Tiger, who is on a crucial mission for his nation, who meets and falls in love with Zoya, a Pakistani spy. The movie was a huge hit, earning over Ra 300 crore (Ra 3 billion approx) worldwide.
Tiger Zinda Hai
Following the success of Ek Tha Tiger, the next film of the franchise came out in 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie revolves around Tiger and Zoya, who embark on a mission to rescue a group of nurses held hostages in Iraq by a terrorist group. The movie earned over Rs 565 crore (Rs 5.6 billion) worldwide
War
The 2019 blockbuster War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as two secret agent, who gets on a mission to find the Iraqi terrorist named Farid Haqqani. In the movie, Roshan plays the role of Major Kabir and Tiger plays a dual role - captain Khalid Rahmani and Captain Saurabh.
Pathaan
King Khan made his debut in the spy universe in 2023 with Pathaan. Marking his return to the big screen after a brief hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan's film was a huge hit. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie also features a cameo by Salman Khan's Tiger.
Tiger 3
The 2023 movie mark Salman's return as Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore, a RAW agent after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Directed by Maneesh Sharma., the movie had Tiger and Zoya fighting against terrorist named Aatish, who is planning to take a revenge from Tiger. Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the movie.
Alpha
Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the upcoming action-thriller will be the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Shiv Rawail. The movie will see the two agents in a intense and thrilling journey. As of now, much details about the plot have not been revealed.