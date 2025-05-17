Published: May 17, 2025, 11:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:20 IST

The planned release of the upcoming Jr. NTR and Prashant Neel project, Dragon, was postponed for the War 2 promotion. War 2 marks Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut.

The planned release of the upcoming Jr. NTR and Prashant Neel project, Dragon, was postponed for the War 2 promotion. War 2 marks Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut, and recently, his co-star Hrithik Roshan announced the first teaser for the movie would drop on Jr. NTR's birthday, May 20th.

Now the producers of Dragon, which is a working title for the project, have revealed that they had originally planned to share the first look from the movie on the 20th as well but have decided to postpone it so that it will not clash with War 2's teaser.

Taking to X, they wrote, "Dear fans, We know how eager you are to celebrate the Man who’s given us countless reasons to cheer… With the #WAR2 content releasing, We felt it’s best to give it its moment and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE Glimpse for later.

We’re fully giving this year’s Man of Masses @Tarak9999 birthday celebrations to #War2."



War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be joined by Kiara Advani.

As for Dragon, Jr. NTR will be playing a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in Bangladesh. The movie is also rumoured to focus on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet.