/Netflix's TUDUM event: Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega's mesmerising 'Wednesday' performance goes viral | Watch

The annual global event of Netflix's TUDUM was quite a star-studded affair. It was held at Kia Forum in Inglewood, with several stars including Jenna Ortega and Sofia Carson among others serving as the host of the evening. One performance that stood out among all was Lady Gaga's 'Wednesday' performance. Soon several videos and pictures of her went viral on social media within no time.

Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega's performance at the TUDUM event

The clip which is being widely circulated on the internet showcases the Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winner dramatically rose out of her coffin to perform a medley of tunes that were very much on theme with Wednesday which confirmed that she is finally part of the second season.

Jenna Ortega then joined her on the stage in character to sit at a full dining table filled with spider webs and decapitated heads. She ended her performance with the Addams family theme as Gaga made her way towards the coffin with words displayed, "Here lies the monster queen".

Seeing the duo together on stage, excited fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “Finally, Lady Gaga's casting turned out to be true”. Another user wrote, “So much creativity in a single Mayhem-era performance”. “Loved the performance plus we now know Lady Gaga will be there in Wednesday”, wrote the third user.

Wednesday season 2 first glimpse

Netflix unveiled the first six minutes of Wednesday season 2 which featured Wednesday Addams getting a helping hand from the Thing as she confronts a serial killer.

Wednesday is about the story of Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Part one of Season 2 will premiere on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3. Apart from Jenna Ortega, the show features Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci among others.