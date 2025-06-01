Squid Game 3 trailer: Player 456's ultimate showdown with Front Man featuring deadlier games | Watch

Netflix's Squid Game is all set to enter its final round. After gaining international recognition with the two seasons of the hit South Korean series, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of third season at Netflix's TUDUM event.

Details showcased in Squid Game 3 trailer

In the chilling two-minute trailer it showcased, Gi-hun finally learning the devasting news behind the Front Man's identity, which the audience already knows. It's none other than In-ho, who had pretended to be a participant in Squid Game all this time and interestingly, in the second season, he was also the friend of Gi-hun.

The third season will be all about player 456, ie, Gi-hun will continue to fight to end the game and have an ultimate showdown with the Front Man, who was once his friend, which forms the main crux of the story. With lies, betrayal, and competition, how Gi-hun surpasses all forms the main crux of the story.

For the unversed, season 2 had left the audience on a cliffhanger. In season 2, Gi-hun aka player 456 returned to the competition three years after winning $45.6 billion. It became the second-most watched non-English language TV series ever at more than 173 million views and 1.2 billion hours of watch time since its launch according to Netflix.

Squid Game 3: Release date, cast and more

Squid Game is the story of hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes turn deadly when the games they have to play kill one by one if they fail.

The survival thriller stars Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Yang Dong-geun among others. The show is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on June 27.