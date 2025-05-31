/Dept Q back on Netflix, netizens demand answer for its short disappearance from streaming giant

Netflix's crime drama Dept Q is finally back on the streaming giant a day after it vanished from the platform. Netizens are now demanding answers from the makers as to why it even was removed in the first place.

Fans react to Dept Q being back on Netflix

The show was released on May 29 on Netflix, but fans were shocked when they found that the British thriller series was removed without any prior notification. The audience had just begun binge-watching when all of a sudden mid-episode, it was taken down. Fans across the globe began reporting the issue on social media.

But, now everyone is demanding an explanation. One user wrote, "Dept Q just vanished from the platform without warning. No notice. No explanation. One of the most intense and well-written crime dramas suddenly wiped like it never existed.

Many users on X and Reddit are reporting that they were in the middle of watching the show when the entire series was completely wiped from the platform. Let me know what you think the reason could be in the comments below." Another user wrote, "Some users are now reporting it is back on the platform".

What do we know about Dept Q?

The crime-thriller series stars Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, and Jamie Sives among others. The show consisted of nine episodes and it premiered on May 29. The audio is also available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Dept Q is all about Carl, a former top-rated detective who is filled with guilt after an attack that left his partner paralyzed and another policeman dead. Created by Scott Frank and Chandini Lakhani, it is based on the book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen.