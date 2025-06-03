Kamal Haasan writes to Kannada film body over his controversial statement: My statement has been misunderstood

Kamal Haasan has shared his response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the film union body announced its decision to ban the release of the actor’s latest film Thug Life in Karnataka amid the ongoing controversy around his remark on the origins of the Kannada language.



On Tuesday, Haasan addressed his letter to the President of KFCC and said that his statement about the Kannada language at his film Thug Life audio launch in Chennai has been "misunderstood" as he claims to have spoken it "out of genuine affection" for legendary Dr Rajkumar's family in Karnataka.

What Kamal Haasan wrote

"I acknowledge your letter dated 30/05/2025. Out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka, I offer the following with sincerity. It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch -- spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar -- has been misunderstood and taken out of context. My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way," wrote Kamal Haasan.



The Thug Life actor said that he loves all languages and has immense "respect" for the love of the Kannadigas for their language.



"There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language. Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community, and I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue," wrote Kamal Haasan.



He reiterated his love for different languages and wrote, "My bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam -- and all languages of this land-- is abiding and heartfelt. I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India."



He further wrote that he only knows and speaks the "language of cinema" as he believes that it is a "universal language" which only knows the way of "love and bonding."



"I know and speak the language of Cinema. Cinema is a universal language that knows only love and bonding. My statement was also only to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us. It is this love and bond that my seniors taught me, which I wanted to share. It is out of this love and bond that Shivanna attended the audio launch event. I regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this. But I'm sure our true love and respect for each other will always remain and get firmer now," wrote Kamal Haasan.



He continued, “Cinema must remain a bridge between people -- never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement, and I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity. I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect.”

Karnataka HC reprimands Kamal Haasan

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday slammed veteran actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial remark on the origins of the Kannada language. The HC questioned why the police should provide security for his mistake. "Don't use the Right to Speech to hurt sentiments," the court said. The court heard a petition submitted by Kamal Haasan seeking security for the screening of his movieThug Lifein Karnataka's theatres and multiplexes.



"One statement can resolve the issue, and you are not tendering an apology. If you are not apologising, why are you releasing it in Karnataka?" the court pulled up the actor.



The counsel for Kamal Haasan submitted that the actor has not insulted the language and made the statement with love.



Thug Life marks the reunion of Tamil cinema’s two stalwarts- Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam- after 37 years. The film is scheduled to release on June 5.