/Ram Gopal Varma comes out in support of Kamal Haasan over Kannada-Tamil language row, deletes post

The controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan's comment about Kannada language and Thug Life is growing with each day. Following the recent announcement by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), that the release of Thug Life would be banned in the state unless the veteran actor issues an apology. Now, director Ram Gopal Varma has come out in support of Kamal Haasan, however, moments later he deleted the post.

Ram Gopal Varma supports Kamal Haasan over language row

Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle and wrote, "DEMOCRACY’s new name is INTOLERANCE..irrespective of factual correctness, threats to ban #ThugLife in Karnataka unless @ikamalhaasan apologizes, amounts to a new kind of HOOLIGANISM.” However, moments later he deleted the post.

Recently, Kamal Haasan filed a petition through the CEO of his company, Rajkamal Film International. The actor has appealed to the court to restrain the government, police department, and Film Chamber of Commerce from stopping the screening of the movie and petitioned to provide proper security for the movie screening.

All about Kamal Haasan's Kannada-Tamil language row

The linguistic row erupted when Kamal Haasan made a statement during the audio launch of Thug Life. He stated, "Kannada is born out of Tamil, which has caused widespread backlash and disappointment with many demanding an apology from the star.

The KFCC representatives told to media that they had to decide to ban the film. The film chamber has given the actor 24 hours to apologize and announced that the film would be banned if he failed to tender an apology.

Thug Life stars Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 5. It tells the story of Kamal Haasan's early days as a gangster, his strong bond with his son, and how they eventually turn on each other.

