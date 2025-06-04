/Price Tag singer Jessie J reveals Breast Cancer diagnosis: Your girl needs...'

British singer Jessie J, best known for her hit tracks Bang Bang and Price Tag has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. She also shared further updates about her post-diagnosis revelation on social media.

Jessie J reveals to her fans about her health update

The singer took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in which she shared, "I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I'm holding onto the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) These last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also, not getting massive t**s. Or am I? No..no..I must stop joking".

Soon fans flooded the comment section wishing her a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Sending you all the love ever Jessie! We Will always be here to support you and wait for you!". Another user wrote, "Much much love and prayers for strength and courage to go through whatever lies ahead. Thank you for allowing us to cheer for you and send our love". "Thank you for sharing and taking us along on your journey and for still being you! Praying everything goes well xx", wrote the third user.

All about Jessie J

Jessie J is a British singer and songwriter, who was born and brought up in London. She began her career on stage at the age of 11 with a role in the West End Musical Whistle Down the Wind.

She rose to fame with her debut single Do It Like a Dude, which topped the charts. Her other single Price Tag, gained her international recognition which peaked in several countries. She then went on to deliver several hit songs that included Who You Are, Domino, Nobody's Perfect, Wild, Who's Laughing Now, I Want Love, Big White Room, Mamma Knows Best and My Superstar among others.