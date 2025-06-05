/Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will be collaborating with noted Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film. The duo worked together for the first time for the upcoming Rajinikanth film Coolie, in which Aamir Khan will have a cameo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for directing hit films like Master, Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi. His next film Coolie is an action thriller with a star-studded cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Satayaraj, and Soubin Shahir. Coolie will be releasing worldwide this August.

Speaking with PTI, Aamir Khan said, “Lokesh and I are working on a film, it is a superhero film. It is a big-scale action film and it will start next year, second half.” The actor also dismissed recent rumours that he will work on a sequel to 2014's PK, saying, “‘PK 2’ is a rumour. I’m doing Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, Raju and I are working on it.”

Sitaare Zameen Par to release this month

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par this month. The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is ordered to train a team of people on the spectrum by the court after he is arrested for drunk driving.

All you need to know about the film

Sitaare Zameen Par was officially announced in October 2023, and filming began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The cinematography is being helmed by G. Srinivas Reddy, editing by Charu Shree Roy, and music composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Genelia Deshmukh co-stars alongside Aamir Khan, and the movie is scheduled to hit the big screen worldwide on 20 June 2025.