/Aamir Khan confirms that his superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj will begin filming after Kaithi 2 wraps

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has confirmed that his recently announced superhero film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj will start filming after the director wraps up the shoot for Kaithi 2. Kaithi 2 stars Karthi in the lead and is the sequel to 2019's Kaithi.

Aamir Khan shares update on Kaithi 2

Aamir Khan will be making his Tamil debut in Coolie, where he will be sharing the big screen with Rajinikanth for the first time. The movie is an action-thriller that features a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir.

Speaking with Just Too Filmy while promoting the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan was asked when we can expect the superhero film with Lokesh to go on floors. "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. He is right now going to shoot Kaithi. So, next year, August–September we will start."

A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par

While we will have to wait a while to see Aamir Khan's and Lokesh's take on the superhero genre, we will get to see him on the big screen when Sitaare Zameen Par hits the big screen next week. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.

In the movie, Aamir Khan plays a disgruntled basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train a team of people with intellectual disabilities for a tournament after he is arrested for drunken driving. The movie is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Sitaare Zameen Par set for release



The movie is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on films like Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The supporting cast of the film includes Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra and Rishi Shahani.

Sitaare Zameen Par was officially announced in October 2023, and filming began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and will be released worldwide on 20 June 2025.