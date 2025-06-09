/Aamir Khan reveals he was advised to do action film after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, chose Sitaare Zameen Par for this reason

Aamir Khan has revealed that he was advised to do action films like his peers after his ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office. Aamir is currently promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which will be his first screen outing since Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022.



While speaking to the Indian Express, the actor stated that the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha left him "depressed, heartbroken, and emotionally battered."

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure



During the interview, Aamir was asked if he had come to terms with Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. The actor admitted it was difficult for him to accept. "To be honest, after Laal Singh Chaddha, I was quite depressed, heartbroken, and emotionally battered because I hadn’t had an unsuccessful film in very long. It was quite shocking for me because I’d also liked the film. So I was very surprised that people didn’t like it.



Let me just add here, because I know a lot of people love the film, 25% of the audience has really loved the film. But I also have to admit that the larger bulk, 75% of them didn’t connect with the film, they didn’t like my work, they had their issues. I understand and respect that. But it was difficult for me to accept."

'Everyone told me to do an action film'



Aamir's contemporaries, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, found success in action films like Pathan, Tiger Zinda Hai etc. Thus, many advised Aamir to do action films as well.



"Everybody around me told to do an action film after Laal Singh Chaddha. I could’ve done it, I had many offers. But the story of Sitaare Zameen Par really touched my heart. I’m the kind of creative person that once something goes into my bloodstream, I have to do it," he added.

About Sitaare Zameen Par



A spiritual sequel of his film Taare Zameen Par, Aamir's next Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia Deshmukh. Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali will also be seen in the film. The film is a family entertainer that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.



In the film, Aamir plays an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially abled basketball players. The Aamir Khan Productions movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20.