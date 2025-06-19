/Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by CBFC after two cuts, makers asked to PM Modi’s quote

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Censor Board had suggested two cuts in the film, which producer Aamir Khan had reportedly initially refused to adhere to. The film has been cleared and will be releasing in theatres on June 20.It is now being reported that the film body had asked the makers to make a few additions to the movie, including adding a quote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the opening disclaimer.



The film is a spiritual sequel to the beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. There are no details yet regarding the certification issued by the CBFC.



Khan, who features in the lead and is also the producer of the film, reportedly met CBFC officials to sort out the issue after he initially refused to make the suggested cuts.



According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the release of the release of the film was in limbo due to the tussle between the Censor Board and Aamir Khan.



A revising committee was put in place, which asked the makers to replace the terms 'Michael Jackson' with 'Lovebirds' and 'Business Woman' with 'Business Person'.



The Revising Committee also asked the producers to remove a visual with the word 'kamal'.



Reports suggest that the changes were made by the makers. Sitaare Zameen Par has been directed by RS Prasanna, will hit the screens on Friday (June 21). The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and launches 10 new faces.