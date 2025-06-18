Sitaare Zameen Par: Shah Rukh Khan surprises the cast and hugs Aamir Khan|Watch



Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par and will be hitting the big screen worldwide this June.

SRK visits the set and meets the cast

In a BTS video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, we see Shah Rukh Khan meeting the cast and hugging everyone. Shah Rukh also recited some of his iconic dialogues from films like Baazigar, Don, and Chak De! India. He also struck his signature pose with them. In the video, the actor shared that Aamir Khan had been persuading him for weeks to come and visit.

“Aamir has told me 10 times. Come and meet the actors, they are doing so well. I didn't get time earlier, but every time I meet him, whenever I'm meeting him, he's calling and says, 'Please come, please come.' Even three days ago, he told me.”

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Sitaare Zameen Par was officially announced in October 2023, and filming began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is ordered to train a team of people on the spectrum by the court after he is arrested for drunk driving.

An ensemble cast

The supporting cast of the movie includes Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producers. Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screen worldwide on 20 June 2025.