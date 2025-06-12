Ahmedabad plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan offer their sympathies to the victims and their families

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have expressed their condolences following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound flight crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport at 1:38 p.m.

The aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, including passengers and crew members. Rescue operations are ongoing, with fears of multiple casualties.

Stars share messages of grief and solidarity

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media, writing, “Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Aamir Khan also issued a heartfelt statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India.”

Several other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh, have extended their prayers and condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Air India confirms details of the incident

Air India confirmed the crash on its official X handle, writing:

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals."

The airline also announced a dedicated passenger hotline for further information: 1800 5691 444.

"Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle."