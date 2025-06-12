/Ahmedabad plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra and other Bollywood express shock over the incident

An Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The incident has left everyone shocked as visuals of the flight moments before the crash are now doing the rounds on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda and Riteish Deshmukh, have expressed shock over the incident on social media.



Celebrities react to the plane crash in Ahmedabad



Sunny Deol wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill-fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.”

Riteish Deshmukh paid his condolences and wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time”

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss.”

Sonu Sood wrote, “Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.” Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Extremely shocked and in disbelief to hear the crash of Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, with 232 passengers on board, just after take off. Prayers for the safety of the passengers and the crew.”

Air India plane crashes at Ahmedabad airport



Air India confirmed the news on X, writing, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://airindia.com and on our X handle.”

Tire tenders have reached the spot. The aircraft had 232 passengers, including two infants.