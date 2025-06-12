/Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: 169 Indians and 53 British among 242 on board Flight AI171

Air India has confirmed that Flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which was involved in an accident after takeoff, had departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs and was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The flight was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian besides the crew. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide information. It said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with the authorities investigating this incident.

Green corridor set up for ambulances

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work on a war footing and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers.

The CM has also instructed officials to ensure a green corridor for taking the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospitals on a priority basis.

Patel further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to him and assured full cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance.

Naidu, who was in Vijayawada, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.

He said that he is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated response and support.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team leaves for Ahmedabad

Ministry of Civil Aviation sources said that the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has left for Ahmedabad with the team for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement, “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information.”