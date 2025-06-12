/Gujarat plane crash: PM Modi speaks to civil aviation minister, directs to ensure all necessary support

Prime Minister Narendra spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu and took stock of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.

The minister has been directed by the PM to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and has asked to keep him regularly updated on the situation, said the civil aviation ministry in a release to the media.

Taking to X the Prime Minister wrote, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash and assured all possible assistance.

"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," he wrote on X.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed shock over the incident and tweeted, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site."

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, “Extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel expressed shock over the incident and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation..."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing shock and grief said, "Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.

“The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, “Distressed on hearing about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for all families and friends of those on board the flight.”

The Air India plane that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad had taken off for Gatwick from Ahmedabad. A total of 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew were onboard the flight.