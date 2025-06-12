/Ahmedabad plane crash: 5 major aviation disasters that shook India

Ahmedabad Crash – First Since 2020

Air India flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which was en-route to London was carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Visuals from the Meghan Nagar area where the plane crashed at 1:38 pm shows the aircraft struggling to gain altitude before hitting the ground and exploding causing a thick black smoke encompassing the air. The plane was fully fuelled for the long journey, causing a large fireball. Emergency services reached the site promptly. This is the first fatal air disaster in India since 2020.