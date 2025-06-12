/Ahmedabad plane crash: Moment London-bound Air India flight erupts into flames - WATCH

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the incident and the extent of damage to the aircraft are yet to be officially confirmed.

Watch here: