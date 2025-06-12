An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room.
An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.
Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the incident and the extent of damage to the aircraft are yet to be officially confirmed.
Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad Airport. I ask you to convey my sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this disaster, the Russian President's telegram says.
Congress MP & LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says , "The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground."
Droupadi Murmu, President of India in a statement on X said, “I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief.”
President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a statement on X said, “Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. He said, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”
King Charles is being kept updated about the India plane crash, says Buckingham Palace spokesperson
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also issued a statement on X relating to the Gujarat plane crash. He said, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”
The building top on which the plane crashed is a doctor's hostel (residential area). Police said that they reached the spot in a few minutes and have cleared most of the area.
Meanwhile, all doctors leave and off have been cancelled in Ahmedabad civil hospital
Air India says, “The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information...”
Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar in a post on X said, “Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families.”
As a result of Air India plane crash incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice: SVPIA Spokesperson
N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India, said, “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.”
"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."
“Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information.”
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweets, “I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation...”
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on board Air India Flight AI 171 injured.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance, reports ANI