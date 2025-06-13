/Ahmedabad plane crash | Indian govt launches probe, sets up high-level committee to 'strengthen aviation safety'

In the wake of the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171, the Indian government has announced a formal investigation and the formation of a high-level expert committee to examine the causes behind the tragedy. The flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on Wednesday.



Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will lead the inquiry. In a post on X, he stated, "This is a tragic day for the country. We are committed to finding out exactly what happened and taking all necessary steps to prevent such a catastrophe from occurring again."





The government has also constituted a multi-disciplinary expert panel to assist the AAIB in conducting a thorough examination of the crash, Naidu said. The committee will look into mechanical, operational, and procedural factors that may have contributed to the accident. Specialists from aviation safety, aircraft engineering, and air traffic control will be included in the panel.



Meanwhile, international aviation authorities have also joined the investigation. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Boeing, and GE Aerospace are all cooperating with Indian officials in the probe.



The crash has been marked as the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since its introduction, intensifying scrutiny on the aircraft’s safety features and operational protocols.

Among the 242 people aboard the aircraft were 53 British nationals and Gujarat's former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Only one person, identified as 31-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, survived the crash. He remains hospitalised, according to medical officials.

In response to the tragedy, Air India and its parent company Tata Sons have pledged financial compensation and ongoing support to the victims' families. A crisis management team has been deployed to assist with identification of victims and coordination with international authorities. Air India also arranged two special relief flights to facilitate the travel of the next of kin of passengers and airline staff to Ahmedabad, the site of the crash.