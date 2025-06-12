/Ahmedabad plane crash | 'It pains even more...': Clive Kunder, co-pilot of Air India flight was Vikrant Massey's cousin

An Air India aircraft, en route to London, with 242 people onboard crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. There is no clarity on the number of deaths yet; however, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey revealed that his cousin Clive Kunder, who was the co-pilot of the flight, was killed

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian besides the crew. Earlier, officials confirmed that the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar as his deputy. Stating about the unfortunate news on Instagram story, Massey extended condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

In an emotional Instagram story, Massey wrote, “My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the first officer operation on that fateful flight."

Clive Kunder was the First Officer on board flight AI171, had logged over 1,100 hours of flying experience. There were 10 other crew members onboard the fatal flight.

Meanwhile, the central government has announced that it is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future.