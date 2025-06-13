/Ahmedabad plane crash: Why surviving a plane crash is nearly impossible?

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 01:20 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:20 IST
Fires caused by fuel ignition or onboard explosives can spread rapidly in a confined cabin. In-flight fires, especially those near control systems or structural components, can overwhelm safety systems before an emergency landing is possible.
(Photograph:Pexels)
High-Altitude Structural Failure
When an aircraft suffers a structural break-up at cruising altitude (around 35,000 feet), the chances of survival drastically reduce. The combination of explosive decompression, extreme cold, and freefall from such height makes human survival highly unlikely.
(Photograph:Boeing)
Uncontrolled Impact at High Speed
If a plane crashes into the ground or water at full speed without any attempt at controlled descent, the forces involved usually exceed human survivability thresholds. The cabin and passengers experience extreme G-forces during such impacts.
(Photograph:Boeing)
Mid-Air Collision
Collisions between two aircraft in flight can destroy critical control systems instantly. Such incidents offer no time for pilots to respond or passengers to brace, making survival chances minimal.
(Photograph:Pexels)
Onboard Explosion or Fire
(Photograph:Pexels)
Remote Crash Location
Crashes in remote terrain — such as oceans, mountains, or dense forests — reduce chances of timely rescue. Harsh environmental conditions and delayed medical assistance further decrease post-crash survival chances.
(Photograph:Pexels)
Lack of Immediate Evacuation Post-Landing
Even in survivable landings, failure to evacuate quickly due to blocked exits, panic, or fire can lead to fatalities. Aircraft are designed for 90-second evacuations, but any delay — often caused by luggage retrieval or crowding — can be fatal.
(Photograph:Pexels)
Sabotage or Deliberate Acts
In rare cases, deliberate actions by crew or hijackers remove all elements of safety response. These situations often eliminate the possibility of distress calls, crew intervention, or controlled landings, leaving passengers with no survival option.