Ahmedabad plane crash: Why surviving a plane crash is nearly impossible?

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 01:20 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:20 IST

High-Altitude Structural Failure
(Photograph:Pexels)

High-Altitude Structural Failure

When an aircraft suffers a structural break-up at cruising altitude (around 35,000 feet), the chances of survival drastically reduce. The combination of explosive decompression, extreme cold, and freefall from such height makes human survival highly unlikely.
Uncontrolled Impact at High Speed
(Photograph:Boeing)

Uncontrolled Impact at High Speed

If a plane crashes into the ground or water at full speed without any attempt at controlled descent, the forces involved usually exceed human survivability thresholds. The cabin and passengers experience extreme G-forces during such impacts.
Mid-Air Collision
(Photograph:Boeing)

Mid-Air Collision

Collisions between two aircraft in flight can destroy critical control systems instantly. Such incidents offer no time for pilots to respond or passengers to brace, making survival chances minimal.
Onboard Explosion or Fire
(Photograph:Pexels)

Onboard Explosion or Fire

Fires caused by fuel ignition or onboard explosives can spread rapidly in a confined cabin. In-flight fires, especially those near control systems or structural components, can overwhelm safety systems before an emergency landing is possible.
Remote Crash Location
(Photograph:Pexels)

Remote Crash Location

Crashes in remote terrain — such as oceans, mountains, or dense forests — reduce chances of timely rescue. Harsh environmental conditions and delayed medical assistance further decrease post-crash survival chances.
Lack of Immediate Evacuation Post-Landing
(Photograph:Pexels)

Lack of Immediate Evacuation Post-Landing

Even in survivable landings, failure to evacuate quickly due to blocked exits, panic, or fire can lead to fatalities. Aircraft are designed for 90-second evacuations, but any delay — often caused by luggage retrieval or crowding — can be fatal.
Sabotage or Deliberate Acts
(Photograph:Pexels)

Sabotage or Deliberate Acts

In rare cases, deliberate actions by crew or hijackers remove all elements of safety response. These situations often eliminate the possibility of distress calls, crew intervention, or controlled landings, leaving passengers with no survival option.

