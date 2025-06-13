/Ahmedabad plane crash: 'We are devastated but we don't have any confirmation', says cousin of Air India flight cabin crew

An Air India aircraft with 242 people onboard crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). The incident took place in Meghani area near the Ahmedabad airport, five minutes after take-off. The plane, en route to London, had taken off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm IST.

Among those feared dead is cabin crew Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur.

Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam's cousin sister, Khenjita Kongrailatpam in an interview to the media said, “We are devastated but we don't have any confirmation. So, we are hoping that she is well and alive. We tried to reach Air India and even the Trauma Casualty of the hospital. But they are saying that they will release the patient and survivor list after 11 pm. So, we don't have any update or confirmation right now...She had joined around April 2023...She was very young when she joined. I think she is just 21 right now.”

Meanwhile, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in a post on X said, “It is heartbreaking to share that two young cabin crew members from Manipur, Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson, were among those who lost their lives in today’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Both were full of life, serving with dedication and pride. Their sudden passing is a huge loss for their families, friends, and for all of us back home. May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find the strength to get through this unimaginable pain.”

Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam's father, Kongrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma said, “I found out through news on mobile around 2.35 pm today. We have not received any information from Air India till now. I still have hopes (for her to be alive)...She is my middle child...”