/Ahmedabad plane crash: Pilots’ 'Mayday Call' was their last transmission

A ‘Mayday Call’ distress call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight, minutes before it crashed after taking off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday (June 12).

An Air India plane crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirmed the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew were onboard the Ahmedabad-Gatwick Air India flight.

Within 5 minutes of takeoff at 1:38 PM the plane crashed and turned into a fireball. “It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” said the DGCA in a statement.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash and has assured all possible assistance.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has expressed shock over the incident. "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,' tweeted Kinjarapu.

A Mayday call is an emergency procedure used globally as a distress signal through radio communications; it signals a life-threatening emergency.

The term ‘Mayday’ originates from the French phrase “m’aider”, a shortened form of “venez m’aider”, meaning ‘come help me’. It was adopted in the early 20th century as the standard voice distress signal for radio communications, particularly when aviation and maritime travel began relying heavily on radio systems.

To avoid miscommunication, the word is always repeated three times: “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday”. This repetition ensures clarity and prevents it from being mistaken for other phrases in noisy or chaotic situations.

A Mayday call is reserved for life-threatening emergencies. In aviation, these situations can include:

Engine failure or fire, loss of cabin pressure, severe medical emergencies, structural failure or control system malfunctions, onboard fires or smoke or imminent crash or forced landing.

Pilots are trained to use this term only when absolutely necessary. The seriousness of a Mayday alert triggers a swift and prioritised response from air traffic controllers, nearby aircraft, and emergency services.