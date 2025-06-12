LOGIN
Charred building, thick smoke, damaged hostel mess: Devastating images from Ahmedabad plane crash site

Authored By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 19:11 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 19:11 IST

An Air India aircraft crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reached the crash site. Devastating images from the plane crash site show the extent of damage

1 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

An Air India aircraft crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Devastating images from the plane crash site show the extent of damage
2 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian besides the crew.
3 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

A top police officer spoke to news agency AP and said there appeared to be no survivors
4 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Ministry of Civil Aviation: 011-24610843 | 9650391859 Air India 1800 5691 444 Ahmedabad City Police 07925620359 British government 020 7008 5000
5 / 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has left for Ahmedabad andUnion Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu arrived at the Air India plane crash site to take stock of the situation.
6 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

The aircraft crashed into the hostel mess of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. The crash also resulted in heavy structural damage

