Ahmedabad plane crash: Salman Khan cancels event, Netflix calls off Rana Naidu special screening post tragic incident

The Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport has left the entire nation in shock. As the news broke on Thursday afternoon, actors Salman Khan and Vishnu Manchu cancelled events showing solidarity to the bereaved. The actors had events planned this week, which have been cancelled till further notice.



242 passengers were on board the ill-fated flight, which left many dead and several injured. The flight crashed a few moments after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport.

Salman Khan’s Indian Supercross Racing League press meet cancelled

Salman Khan was scheduled to appear for an event for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) on Thursday in Mumbai. The actor was supposed to attend the Press meeting with Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande, the ISRL's co-founders. However, following the news of the crash, the team decided to cancel the event.



The team also shared a press note which said, “As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date.”

Kannappa trailer launch deferred

Vishnu Manchu was to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Kannappa on June 14, with a pre-release event scheduled Friday in Indore. The event now stands cancelled, and the trailer release of the film has also been postponed.



He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow’s Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time.”



Rana Naidu screening cancelled



Netflix was scheduled to host a special screening of its web series Rana Naidu Season 2 in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The event now stands cancelled. A press note sent by the team reads: “Due to the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash incident, we've made the decision to cancel the Rana Naidu screening at Netflix India. Our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.” The series stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati in the lead. Apart from Rana, Surveen Chawla, Arjun Rampal, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sushant Singh were expected to attend the screening.



Air India airplane crashes in Ahmedabad



The news of the crash was confirmed Air India on its official page on X. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

They also added, "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on https://airindia.com."



More details are awaited.