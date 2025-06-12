Published: Jun 12, 2025, 17:43 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 17:53 IST
Flying is considered one of the safest modes of travel, but when things go wrong, the results can be catastrophic. Let's have a look at the top five movies about deadly plane crashes.
Final Destination, 2000
A teen named Alex has a dream that the plane he is onboard will crash. He panics and gets off the flight. The plane crashes. But then his friends start dying one by one in strange accidents.
Non-Stop, 2014
A US air marshal on a flight gets messages saying someone on the plane will die every 20 minutes unless money is sent. He tries to catch the killer while flying with hundreds of scared passengers.
Cast Away, 2000
A man’s plane crashes, and he ends up alone on an island with no one around. He learns how to survive with no food, no help, and no hope. He spends years trying to stay alive and return home.
Alive, 1993
A rugby team’s plane crashes in the snowy Andes mountains. With no food and cold, they are trapped for weeks. Some of them survive, but only after making a shocking decision. It's based on a true story.
Flight, 2012
A pilot crash-lands a broken plane and saves many people. He becomes a hero. But later, it’s found that he was drunk while flying. He hides the truth but must choose between his career and doing what’s right.
