When flights turn fatal: 6 documentaries that revisit aviation’s darkest days

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 17:54 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 17:54 IST

These gripping documentaries take viewers behind the headlines, offering expert analysis, survivor testimonies, and a closer look at the investigations that follow.

Flying is considered one of the safest modes of travel, but when things go wrong, the results can be catastrophic. These gripping documentaries take viewers behind the headlines, offering expert analysis, survivor testimonies, and a closer look at the investigations that follow.
The Hijacker Who Vanished: The Mystery of D.B. Cooper
The Hijacker Who Vanished: The Mystery of D.B. Cooper

This infamous 1971 skyjacking remains one of aviation’s greatest mysteries. The documentary dives into the FBI's decades-long hunt for the man who parachuted out of a hijacked plane with $200,000.
9/11: One Day in America
9/11: One Day in America

An unflinching, deeply emotional retelling of the September 11 attacks, this docuseries features real-time accounts and rare footage of the hijacked planes.
The Disappearance of MH370
The Disappearance of MH370

This gripping three-part docuseries revisits the baffling disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014.
Lockerbie: The Unheard Voices
Lockerbie: The Unheard Voices

Focusing on the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, this docuseries gives voice to those directly affected and explores the long-lasting impact of the tragedy.
Hijacked: Flight 73
Hijacked: Flight 73

A powerful docudrama recounting the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi by Palestinian militants.
TWA Flight 847: The Hijacking – A Skyjacked Legacy
TWA Flight 847: The Hijacking – A Skyjacked Legacy

Revisits the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847 by Hezbollah-linked terrorists.

