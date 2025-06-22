/Salman Khan opens up about his major health issues and marriage: 'All of this is going on in my life...'

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan's life, be it about marriage or films has always been a topic of discussion in tinsel town. Recently, he made his return to the small screen as the first guest on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, in which he made his fans concerned and worried after he revealed his ongoing health struggles. He reflected on his life, wealth, marriage, and other personal aspects of his life.

Salman Khan on his ongoing struggles with health

In a particular segment of the comedy show, Kapil Show took out the topic of marriage and Salman Khan very calmly reflected on his life and ageing and its connection to marriage. He said, at this juncture, starting again is not an easy task. He said, "I'm out here breaking my bones every day, ribs fractured, I'm still working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There's also an AV malformation and still, I'm carrying on".

Salman Khan further added, "All of this is going on in my life. And the moment their mood soured, they would take away half of what I have. Had this happened when I was younger. It would've been fine- I could've earned it all back. But, now starting over again...'.

What are Trigeminal neuralgia and AV malformation?

As per NHS, Trigeminal neuralgia is a sudden, severe facial pain, described as sharp, shooting, or like an electric shock. It usually occurs in sudden short attacks lasting from a few seconds to about two minutes, which stop just as abruptly. In the vast majority of cases, it affects part or all of one side of the face, with the pain most commonly felt in the lower part of the face. Very occasionally it affects both sides of the face, but not normally at the same time.

Moreover, people with the condition may experience attacks of pain regularly for days, weeks, or months at a time. In severe cases, attacks may occur hundreds of times a day.

As per NINDS, AVM (arteriovenous malformation), is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that causes problems with connections between your arteries and veins, AVMs most often occur in the spinal cord and in the brain but can develop elsewhere in the body.