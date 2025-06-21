/Tanvi The Great New York premiere: Robert De Niro's surprise appearance makes Anupam Kher 'shocked', says 'Highlight of my career'

Tanvi The Great is Anupam Kher's beloved project and the veteran star is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. His directorial recently made its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood actor reached a significant milestone with the premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on June 19. What's all the more shocking for the actor was when Hollywood legend Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance at the event. Describing it as one of the highlights of his career, Anupam Kher even shared his moments from the event.

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro reunite at Tanvi The Great premiere

Robert De Niro made an appearance to lend his support for Kher's important part of his cinematic journey. Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and a post with a series of pictures and videos. Along with the post, the caption read, "WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF TANVI THE GREAT IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from god?... It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock.”

For the unversed, the duo's long-standing friendship goes back to 2012, when they first collaborated on the Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook. Moreover, they had also recently met at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, when The Intern actor was awarded the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement.

All about Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great tells the story of an individual who showcases their unique talent despite facing challenges in life and faces them with an unwavering spirit. Produced in collaboration with India’s National Film Development Corporation, the film brings together a team of notable creatives. The screenplay has been penned by Ankur Suman, known for Kaagaz, and Abhishek Dixit, who previously worked on Uunchai. Kher too has contributed to the writing process.