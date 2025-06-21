/Ahmedabad Air India crash: Vir Das faces heat for supporting 'airline with problem', deletes tweet

Air India aircraft to London with 242 people onboard which crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is one of the deadliest aviation accidents in recent times. The incident took place in the Meghani area, five minutes after take-off. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh extended their prayers and condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Actor and comedian Vir Das, however, is facing backlash for his comments in regard to the issue and even deleted the tweet he had replied to the user, which has now gone viral.

Why Vir Das is facing the ire of netizens for his comments on the recent Air India crash?

Recently, Vir Das took his official X handle and wrote, "I flew Air India home from London. It was all great. The crew, happy to report, still the kindest in the sky". To this, many taunted him by asking if he was getting free tickets for complimentary meals every time. But, one user wrote, "The only thing I have to say to whoever came up with this lame PR unit at @airindia. This is just sad, you're embarrassing yourselves at this point". To this, Vir Das, replied, which has now been deleted, "I should clarify. I support the airline because I have a very biased history with them. My grandfather worked at Air India. It is an airline with problems I know".

He further wrote, "I have flown every circuit and every seat class through my career. But as someone who is three world tours in and has flown every airline in every country make no mistake...no crew will judge you less, welcome you more and it's a shame that no one acknowledges their loss too in a tragedy. That warrants my support".

This is not the first time, he has shown support for the airline. Post-crash, Vir Das had shared a tweet supporting Air India. He wrote, “The plane burst into flames after piercing through a medical college mess, where young doctors were having their meals. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky. Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight.”

Deadliest Air India crash in Ahmedabad

In the aircraft, 242 people were onboard - 230 passengers, 10 crew members and 2 pilots. Among all, just a single passenger, named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was found alive. The plane burst into flames after piercing through a medical college mess, where young doctors were having their meals. A high-level government committee has been formed to investigate the crash and a thorough report on the incident will be recorded and to be submitted within 3 months.