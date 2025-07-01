Heads of State Movie Review: John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Shine in an otherwise passable action flick

Amazon’s Heads of State stars John Cena as Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned President of the United States, who must put aside his rivalry with Idris Elba’s Sam Clarke, a former commando turned Prime Minister of the UK, after they both become targets of assassins. Priyanka Chopra takes on the role of Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent who comes to their aid. Despite its strong cast and solid action set pieces, the film never fully embraces its absurd premise, which ultimately holds it back.

Missed opportunities

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for helming action hits like Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State never quite lives up to its potential and ends up being a one-time watch at best. For some reason, the film chooses to walk an awkward middle ground between a fun action movie and a serious action drama, a choice that does not work and pulls you out of the experience, especially in its early stages.

Chemistry takes time

The chemistry between John Cena and Idris Elba is initially rough. The movie tries to establish that their characters dislike and disrespect each other, but the execution falters because the actors adopt wildly different styles. Cena leans into classic action-movie banter, while Elba adopts a more dramatic, serious tone. Thankfully, this eventually improves as their natural charisma corrects course.

Standout performances

The screenplay by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query follows the typical twists and turns one might expect, but is elevated thanks to its three leads. John Cena seems to understand the assignment from the start, delivering a fun, light-hearted performance. Idris Elba takes a bit longer to find his groove, but eventually starts enjoying the ride. Priyanka Chopra impresses, especially in the film’s climax, holding her own alongside her co-stars.

Verdict

When Heads of State embraces its silly, over-the-top premise, it becomes entertaining, particularly in its second half, though many viewers may tune out before it gets there. But if you stick with it, Heads of State is a fun watch.

