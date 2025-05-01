Ajay Devgn is back in full form as the Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2 as he fights off corruption and money-hungry politicians. Raid 2 pits Ajay Devgn’s officer against corrupt and power-hungry politician Dadabhai aka Riteish Deshmukh in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase. Raid 2 is as good as the first film which became a huge sensation at the box office and continues a good run for the franchise.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 delivers its promise of being nail-biting till the end although it does feel a bit lengthy towards the end. The film, however, manages to still keep you hooked and not drag like most films do when you can predict the ending of a good prevails over evil saga.

Riteish is brilliant in every frame. He is vicious, perverse, deceitful and you can’t stop looking at him when he does what he does as Dadabhai – a man considered too good to be true and exalted as God by the people of Bhoj. He plays the unsuspecting politician who has made helping the poor his motto, and it's only Amay who is able to unmask the real Dadabhai.

How he makes the people around him believe in his false narrative is what the story tells us through twists and turns. The songs also fare well and complement the story.

Ajay and Vaani Kapoor’s chemistry also deserves a mention. The two look good with each other. While it is Amay and Dadabhai’s film, Vaani does do more than just acting as a beautiful face.

What works

Raid 2 is gripping, its engaging, it tells us a new story of fight against corrupt people in power. It has some great acting from the leading actors. Both Ajay and Riteish are in top form. Ajay does justice once again in the cop role. Riteish shines as vile politician who hoards the entire city’s money while playing saint.

The story impresses with its shock value as fans keep guessing where he’s stashed all the black money – gold, immovable assets, cash, and more.

Saurabh Shukla strikes again in the film as Tau Ji from Raid. His story gets a follow-up in Raid 2 as he’s shown revelling in Amay’s actions. He’s brilliant as the scornful Tau Ji who desperately wants Amy to fail only to become his cheerleader towards the end.

Amit Sial as Income Tax officer in Ajay Devgn's team is convincing as corrupt officer who worships money. He is believable as a man who thinks its okay to not be honest in a system that compensates the corrupt. It's a delight to watch Amit Sial on the screen.

What doesn’t

The only thing that could have made the film tighter is the length. A crisp 20 minutes editing would have made the film tighter because honestly towards the end, everyone knew Dadabhai’s fate and were expecting it to end.