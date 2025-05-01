As things continue to become sour between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam area of Kashmir, the Indian government has blocked access of several Pakistani artists in india. These include celebrities like Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, who enjoy a lot of followers from India. Their accounts have been restricted in India.

Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam's accounts still accessible from India

However, artists like Atif Aslam and Fawad Khan can still be accessed in India. Also, of Mawra Hocane.

With some accounts inaccessible and some still accessible, netizens are left wondering on what basis has the Indian government restricted the entry of certain profiles.

One social media user wrote, “Ban Pakistani artist Fawad Khan's instagram account.” Another wrote, “Only Mahira khan and hania aamir Insta blocked . What about other pak actors and pak cricketers??? I can still see fawad khan insta page”.

When accessed by users in India, ‘Account not available’ message shows. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," Instagram says on these accounts.

Terror attack in Srinagar

These measures have been taken after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In the attack, 26 people were killed.

The Indian government has also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent media outlets like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News. The channels were banned for airing provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India.