Actress Parveen Babi, once an IT girl of Indian cinema, ruled the big screen in the 1980s with her wide eyes and bold demeanour. While her reel life shone bright, her personal life was filled with loneliness and failed relationships.

Babi died in 2005, and if reports are to be believed, she faced several challenges in her personal life, including a struggle with mental health. While she had multiple affairs, it is known that she never got married. However, amid this, veteran-producer Mahesh Bhatt, who also dated the actress, has revealed that Babi was indeed married.

Mahesh Bhatt on his affair with Parveen Bobby

The veteran director and late actress Parveen were once in a relationship. At one point, Mahesh discovered that the actress was married to a man who had moved to Pakistan.

In a chat with BBC News Hindi, the director said, “About her getting married, I got to know about it later when we were already in a relationship.”

Talking further, the director revealed that not Parveen but her mother used to talk about her relationship.

“When her mother would visit from Junagadh, she would discuss this sometimes because by then we were in a relationship. I was living with her. So there, it was discussed that she had been married once and then the man moved to Pakistan,” he shared.

Later, Bhatt revealed that when he visited Pakistan, there was a man, presumably Parveen's husband visited him.

“I was told that someone wants to meet you, but I couldn’t meet him. I never said I don’t want to meet him, but it somehow did not work out. I was thinking, why would he want to see me? I was never a person who shut my door to anyone,” he said.

Parveen and Mahesh's relationship

Parveen and Bhatt met in 1977 when she was at the peak of her career and one of the most in-demand actresses. The two started dating when Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt, and Parveen ended her relationship with Kabir Bedi. They dated for three years.

Parveen was found dead in her Juhu apartment in 2005. She was 55.