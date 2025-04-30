Indian actor Ajith Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday afternoon. The actor reportedly sustained a minor leg injury after fans mobbed him at the airport. The actor received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from Indian President Draupadi Murmu on Monday in New Delhi.

The actor was returning to Chennai from Delhi, when he suffered a minor injury as fans went berserk at the airport.

Ajith Kumar injured due to fan frenzy

A source told India Today, “Ajith Kumar sir suffered a small injury in his leg when he was mobbed by a huge crowd at the Chennai airport. Hence, he had to be admitted for physiotherapy. The actor is likely to be discharged this evening. There's nothing to worry about his health.”

Meanwhile, a report in Cinema Express claimed the actor was admitted to the hospital for a general check-up.

Several videos from the airport have surfaced online. Ajith can be seen greeting everyone with folded hands.

Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bushan

The veteran Tamil star received the third-highest civilian honour on Monday evening from President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In January, the government of India announced the names of Padma awardees. Ajith who was among the awardees, in a statement, expressed his gratitude.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation," he said.

Ajith also remembered his late father, and added, “I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be.”

The Tamil superstar thanked his fans and said, “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others.”

"To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right. Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys," he added.

