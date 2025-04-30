Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra have joined hands for their first film together. Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF unveiled a chilling motion poster for the film which is pegged as a mystical thriller called Vvaan– Force of the Forrest.

Vvan Plot and Cast

The film retells a folk story which has mystery, thriller and lots of suspense.

The motion picture teased a glimpse of Tamannaah’s character – draped in a maroon saree, sprinting barefoot through a dense, shadowy jungle. As she sees a warning sign, she gets visibly shocked but continues her journey, even when thorns draw blood.

Her character in Vvan - Force of the Forrest goes on to brave the forest as she lights a diya, possibly a symbol of hope in pitch dark.

Watch the poster here:

Set in the mythical heartlands of Central India, the film will be shot in real forest locations, adding to its authenticity and intensity.

Backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film promises to be a genre-defining spectacle.

Vvan will release in theatres in India in 2026.