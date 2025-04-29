A lot of the current foot-tapping numbers in Bollywood have one common factor- Kartik Aaryan. From irresistible beats to unforgettable hooksteps, Kartik has become a go-to icon for Gen Z’s dance reels and party playlists. Let’s revisit the viral moves that made millions dance along this International Dance Day.

Dheeme Dheeme – The song that turned every party into a dance fest. With smooth footwork and flirty expressions, Kartik’s hookstep became a TikTok favourite, setting the tone for his dance superstardom.

Bom Diggy Diggy – The college anthem of an entire generation. This track from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety brought out a carefree, swag-filled side of Kartik, making the shoulder-popping moves a cult sensation.

Coca Cola – A peppy track paired with electric energy. Kartik matched the quirky beats with quirky moves, creating an easy-to-follow step that was both catchy and cool.

Sun Sajni – From Satyaprem Ki Katha, this Garba-meets-Bollywood number showcased Kartik’s flair for desi beats. His effortless twirls and dandiya steps became a Navratri staple.

Character Dheela Hai 2.0 – A modern remix with Kartik’s unique stamp. His sharp, stylised gestures added a fresh edge to the classic, redefining the ‘cool dude’ persona with swaggering confidence.

Satyanaas – Wild, chaotic, and full of youthful madness, Kartik’s hookstep in this song reflected the spirit of college masti. A foot-thumping frenzy that demanded to be danced to.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3 title tracks – The trench coat, the black shades, and that haunting yet hypnotic dance — Kartik reinvented the cult classic spooky step, blending spook with style. His signature spin in both versions has now become a pop culture moment.

