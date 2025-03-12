Is Kartik Aaryan dating Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela? The actor's mother, Mala Tiwari, seemingly dropped a major hint about her son's relationship status at the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2025. Kartik and Sreeleela are set to work in a new film with director Anurag Basu.

Kartik's mother drops a major hint

In the clip, Kartik's mother, Dr Mala Tiwari, is asked about her expectations from her future daughter-in-law. Responding to this, she playfully shared that the family wants a ‘very good doctor’ as Kartik’s wife. When Karan Johar points out that Kartik is already working with a doctor, the actor points out, "she means a genuine doctor."



Sreeleela was reportedly in her final year of MBBS when she made her debut in films in 2021.

Fans are putting two and two together and speculating whether Kartik's mom was hinting about Kartik's rumoured relationship with Sreeleela.

Sreeleela part of Kartik's family celebrations

A few weeks back, a video of Sreleela having fun at Kartik's family celebration went viral on social media. The clip showed the Pushpa 2 actor dancing with other guests during a house party. The party was reportedly hosted by Kartik Aaryan in honour of his sister Krithika Tiwari’s recent achievements.

In the video, Sreeleela can be seen dancing to her hot song Kissik while Kartik Aaryan stands next to her, capturing the moment on his phone.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the Diwali superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sreeleela, on the other hand, recently gained nationwide recognition from Pushpa 2: The Rule where she was part of a special dance number. Sreeleela and Kartik will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled film, scheduled to release on Diwali 2025.

