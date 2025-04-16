How Kartik Aaryan Is Slowly Building a Successful Career

Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Kartik's breakout as Rajjo/ Rajat with the iconic monologue struck a chord with an entire generation, laying the foundation for his comedic brilliance.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
As the fiercely loyal best friend, he blended wit, emotional depth, and comic timing in a role that turned him into a household name.
Luka Chuppi
He brought charm and relatability to the modern love story of a small-town couple navigating a live-in relationship with humour and heart.
Pati Patni Aur Woh
Kartik stepped into a reimagined classic with a conflicted character caught between responsibilities and temptation, making the old narrative feel new.
Freddy
In a dark psychological twist, he played a socially awkward dentist hiding disturbing secrets—completely breaking away from his romantic hero image and with a complete physical transformation.
Dhamaka
He delivered one of his most intense performances as a news anchor battling moral dilemmas in a high-stakes, high-pressure thriller.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik blended horror and comedy as Rooh Baba, leading the franchise to a blockbuster return with his quirky charisma and screen presence, breaking the dry spell of Bollywood post-COVID.
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
As Sattu, Kartik broke away from the macho male stereotype—playing a kind, emotionally expressive man who supports his partner through trauma. His sensitive and layered portrayal was both refreshing and revolutionary, leaving audiences teary-eyed and touched.
Chandu Champion
Kartik’s portrayal of Paralympian Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion was not just a performance; it was a tribute to the power of cinema.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Returning as Rooh Baba, Kartik brought a darker, more intense energy to the franchise while retaining its signature humour.
Untitled Film by Anurag Basu
Kartik now steps into the role of a rockstar in this intense romantic drama. The visually striking stills have already created massive buzz, promising a completely new shade of him.