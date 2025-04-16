Advertisment
Entertainment

How Kartik Aaryan Is Slowly Building a Successful Career

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Rooh Baba to real-life champion: Kartik Aaryan’s film choices stand apart. He has now signed up for a musical story with Anurag Basu. Here’s a closer look at the diverse roles that define his journey so far.

Authored by: Zeba Khan
by Zeba Khan
1/11

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik's breakout as Rajjo/ Rajat with the iconic monologue struck a chord with an entire generation, laying the foundation for his comedic brilliance.

2/11

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

As the fiercely loyal best friend, he blended wit, emotional depth, and comic timing in a role that turned him into a household name.

3/11

Luka Chuppi

He brought charm and relatability to the modern love story of a small-town couple navigating a live-in relationship with humour and heart.

4/11

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik stepped into a reimagined classic with a conflicted character caught between responsibilities and temptation, making the old narrative feel new.

5/11

Freddy

In a dark psychological twist, he played a socially awkward dentist hiding disturbing secrets—completely breaking away from his romantic hero image and with a complete physical transformation.

6/11

Dhamaka

He delivered one of his most intense performances as a news anchor battling moral dilemmas in a high-stakes, high-pressure thriller.

7/11

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik blended horror and comedy as Rooh Baba, leading the franchise to a blockbuster return with his quirky charisma and screen presence, breaking the dry spell of Bollywood post-COVID.

8/11

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

As Sattu, Kartik broke away from the macho male stereotype—playing a kind, emotionally expressive man who supports his partner through trauma. His sensitive and layered portrayal was both refreshing and revolutionary, leaving audiences teary-eyed and touched.

9/11

Chandu Champion

Kartik’s portrayal of Paralympian Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion was not just a performance; it was a tribute to the power of cinema.

10/11

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Returning as Rooh Baba, Kartik brought a darker, more intense energy to the franchise while retaining its signature humour.

11/11

Untitled Film by Anurag Basu

Kartik now steps into the role of a rockstar in this intense romantic drama. The visually striking stills have already created massive buzz, promising a completely new shade of him.

