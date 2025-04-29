OTT releases of May: New movies and shows releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

The Royals (May 09, 2025, Netflix)
Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar star in The Royals, a quirky royal rom-com packed with drama, twists, and turns. Bhumi plays Sophia, a strong and independent woman, while Ishaan takes on the role of Aviraaj Singh, a royal heir.
Sister Midnight (May 02, 2025, Mubi)
Directed by Karan Kandhari, the black comedy film stars Radhika Apte as Uma, a rebellious woman from a small town who is feeling stuck in her marriage.
Costao (May 01, 2025, ZEE5)
Directed by Sejal Shah, the crime thriller is based on a true story and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa who played a significant role in unravelling a gold smuggling operation. Directed by Sejal Shah, the crime thriller also stars Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal and Mahika Sharma in the lead roles.
Black White & Gray: Love Kills (May 02, 2025, Sony LIV)
Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, the crime-thriller revolves around a journalist, Daniel Gary, who is investigating a case to find out the truth behind the crimes. The gritty crime drama features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan and others.
Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs (May 02, 2025, JioHotstar)
Starring Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, and Ridhi Dogra, the show revolves around royal siblings and their fight for the throne. The official synopsis of the show reads, “A dysfunctional royal family implodes with the death of their diabolical patriarch. Now, the three surviving Raisingghs battle it out for power and kingship.”