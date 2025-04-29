OTT releases of May: New movies and shows releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

5 /5

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs (May 02, 2025, JioHotstar)

Starring Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, and Ridhi Dogra, the show revolves around royal siblings and their fight for the throne. The official synopsis of the show reads, “A dysfunctional royal family implodes with the death of their diabolical patriarch. Now, the three surviving Raisingghs battle it out for power and kingship.”