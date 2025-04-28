Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shekhar Kapur are some of the notable names from the entertainment industry who received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening in New Delhi. Meanwhile singers Arijit Singh, Jaspinder Narula and actress Mamata Shankar received the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of arts.
The event that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan honoured various eminent personalities from other walks of life.
Take a look at the names of the entertainment industry who received the honour.
Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna- Padma Bhushan
Singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumous)- Padma Bhushan
Actor Ajith Kumar-Padma Bhushan
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur-Padma Bhushan
Actor Anant Nag- Padma Bhushan
Actor Ashok Laxman Saraf- Padma Shri
Acting coach, theatre director Barry Godfray John-Padma Shri
Singer Jaspinder Narula- Padma Shri
Vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande-Padma Shri
Music composer Ricky Gyan Kej-Padma Shri
Folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan-Padma Shri
Devotional singer Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale-Padma Shri
Folk musician Joynacharan Bathari-Padma Shri
Classical singer K Omanakutty Amma-Padma Shri
Singer Mahabir Nayak - Padma Shri
Actor Mamata Shankar -Padma Shri
Best Ajith Kumar movies that are worth watching before Good Bad Ugly: Mankatha, Billa and more
#PadmaAwards2025 ||— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 28, 2025
President #DroupadiMurmu confers the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Award: 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Field: Art
Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna, a popular Telugu actor and politician from Andhra Pradesh, honoured with the Padma… pic.twitter.com/lKPIRaeF6Q
#PadmaAwards2025 ||— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 28, 2025
President #DroupadiMurmu confers the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Award: 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧
Shekhar Kapur
Field: Art
Shekhar Kapur is a renowned film director - Contribution to Indian and global cinema. Famous for directing films like… pic.twitter.com/HVlol7LFsF
#PadmaAwards2025 ||— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 28, 2025
President #DroupadiMurmu confers the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Award: 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧
S Ajith Kumar
Field: Art
S. Ajith Kumar is a Popular Tamil film actor and racing driver. He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions… pic.twitter.com/b4aqVa2lY8
The list of awardees was announced on the eve of Republic Day in January. Eminent personalities from various disciplines, including public affairs, science and engineering, social work, medicine, literature, sports, and civil services are given India’s highest civilian honour each year.
Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Pankaj Udhas get Padma Bhushan, Arijit Singh Padma Shri; see full list