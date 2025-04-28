Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shekhar Kapur are some of the notable names from the entertainment industry who received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening in New Delhi. Meanwhile singers Arijit Singh, Jaspinder Narula and actress Mamata Shankar received the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of arts.

The event that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan honoured various eminent personalities from other walks of life.

Take a look at the names of the entertainment industry who received the honour.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna- Padma Bhushan



Singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumous)- Padma Bhushan



Actor Ajith Kumar-Padma Bhushan



Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur-Padma Bhushan



Actor Anant Nag- Padma Bhushan

Actor Ashok Laxman Saraf- Padma Shri



Acting coach, theatre director Barry Godfray John-Padma Shri



Singer Jaspinder Narula- Padma Shri

Vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande-Padma Shri



Music composer Ricky Gyan Kej-Padma Shri



Folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan-Padma Shri



Devotional singer Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale-Padma Shri



Folk musician Joynacharan Bathari-Padma Shri



Classical singer K Omanakutty Amma-Padma Shri



Singer Mahabir Nayak - Padma Shri



Actor Mamata Shankar -Padma Shri

Ajith Kumar looked dapper in a black suit as he went up to the dias to receive the honour from the Indian President. His wife, actress Shalini and their two children were seen cheering from the audience. Shekhar Kapur too was accompanied by his daughter Kaveri who cheered for her father as he received the honour. Late singer Pankaj Udhas received the award posthumously and his wife came to receive the award.

The list of awardees was announced on the eve of Republic Day in January. Eminent personalities from various disciplines, including public affairs, science and engineering, social work, medicine, literature, sports, and civil services are given India’s highest civilian honour each year.

