Padma Awards 2025: The prestigious Padma Awards were announced last evening on January 25. Indian President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the honour on individuals who are specialists in their respective fields. In the Arts and Entertainment fields, on the eve of India’s Republic Day, actors Anant Nag, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Shobhana and singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumously) were awarded the Padma Bhushan, which is India’s third-highest civilian award.

Advertisment

Padma Shri was given to singer Arijit Singh, composer and musician Ricky Kej, and singer Jaspinder Narula, along with Barry Godfray John and others.

Announced on the eve of the Republic Day, these awards included some of the most noteworthy names from Indian entertainment industries. See the full list here:

Padma Vibhushan

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, Smt. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, Sharda Sinha (Posthumous). Folk singer Sharda died last year. Noted Malayalam screenwriter-director M T Vasudevan Nair was also posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

Advertisment

Padma Bhushan

Anant Nag, Jatin Goswami, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous), S Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Shobana Chandrakumar

Padma Shri

Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Arijit Singh, Ashok Laxman Saraf, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Begam Batool, Bharat Gupt, Bheru Singh Chouhan, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, Durga Charan Ranbir, Farooq Ahmad Mir, Gokul Chandra Das, Guruvayur Dorai, Harchandan Singh Bhatty, Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale, Hassan Raghu, Jaspinder Narula, Joynacharan Bathari, K Omanakutty Amma, Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, Mahabir Nayak, Mamata Shankar, Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous).

Advertisment

Others include Naren Gurung, Nirmala Devi, P Datchanamoorthy, Pandi Ram Mandavi, Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai, Purisai Kannappa Sambandan, Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy, Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar, Ratan Kumar Parimoo, Reba Kanta Mahanta, Ricky Gyan Kej, Shyam Bihari Agrawal, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, Vasudeo Kamath, Velu Aasaan and Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar.