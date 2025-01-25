25 years of Sabyasachi: 6 Bollywood Sabyasachi Brides Who Were Trendsetters

Before Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli, no body in India would have associated pastel colours with brides. But Anushka's floral baby pink lehenga designed by Sabyasachi set the trend for many brides across India who wanted to imitate the same look on their D-Day.
Deepika Padukone wore Sabyasachi lehenga for Anand Karaj ceremony with actor Ranveer Singh. The actress wore a red lehenga but what caught everyone's attention was the little message on the border of her drape which later became a trend in the wedding season.
So much red yet so stunning! Priyanka Chopra wore an all red lehenga for her Indian wedding to American singer Nick Jonas which looked like it was studded with red roses. The lehenga was accosorised with chunky diamond jewellery making Priyanka look different and striking.
Alia wore a white saree for her wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor and kept her makeup minimal. It was an intimate wedding at the couple's Mumbai home and Alia's look complemented the ceremony well. Alia let her hair loose, making way for brides to keep the tresses flowing on their wedding day.
Actress Patralekha wore a red tule saree created by Sabyasachi for her wedding with actor Rajkummar Rao. The embroidered veil had a custom message in Bengali, written by Sabayasachi himself keeping Patralekha's Bengali roots in mind.
Bipasha Basu looked drop dead stunning in a heavily embellished Sabyasachi lehenga. She wore red and looked like a quintessential Bengali bride yet ditched the regular saree for a lehenga.
